Do Raptors have a 3-point shooting problem?

The Toronto Raptors are clicking through their first 15 games of the season, but not everything is picture perfect.

The team has room for improvement, specifically in the 3-point shooting department. The team is below average in the NBA in terms of 3-point makes, so it's something that the Raptors could focus more on moving forward.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes the team may regret not spending more free agency capital on distance shooters.

"The Raptors sensed a bargain opportunity at last season's deadline and promptly pounced on the opportunity to add Brandon Ingram. It was both a bet on talent and an admission that the current core was missing something," Buckley wrote.

"So far, it's mostly so good, but why didn't Toronto prioritize perimeter shooting? Even with Scottie Barnes improving his outside shot, this offense still (predictably) gets congested. Only seven teams average fewer three-point makes, and just two of them have a winning record.

"Toronto has a chance to be pretty decent, but failing to address this obvious shortage could put a cap on its growth potential."

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick drives to the net against Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Raptors need to make more 3-pointers

A big reason why the Raptors haven't made a ton of 3-pointers is because they settle for efficient 2-point shots, specifically in the mid-range. That appears to be RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram's bread and butter over a 3-pointer.

The team has a 3-point specialist in Gradey Dick, but he has been limited off the bench this season with Immanuel Quickley, Barrett and Ingram occupying the starting lineup. The first five have earned their right to start and offer the Raptors' best lineup, so Dick isn't getting as much playing time as he could.

Ultimately, the Raptors are still finding ways to boast a top-10 offence in the league, so even if they aren't making 3-pointers as frequently as they could, it shouldn't be seen as too large of an issue.

Perhaps there will be more of an emphasis to attack this part of their game in the future, but for now, the Raptors are clicking and should continue to keep things strong on the offensive end of the floor.

The Raptors are back in action as they take on Alex Sarr and the Washington Wizards in their third NBA Cup game. Tipoff is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports.