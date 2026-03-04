Five Big Stats After Raptors Lose vs. Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are back in the loss column after falling to the New York Knicks 111-95 inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors had a chance to win in the fourth quarter, but they struggled down the stretch, and it turned into a double-digit loss that should sting for a while. Here's a look at five big stats to know from the box score between the Raptors and Knicks.

12 - Knicks' consecutive wins over Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The game marked the 12th consecutive time the Knicks have beaten the Raptors when the two teams face off. The last time the Raptors beat the Knicks was back in January 2023, so it has been over three years since Toronto has beaten New York. The Raptors still hold the all-time record, winning 61 of 118 total meetings.

13 - Raptors' fourth-quarter points

The Raptors went ice-cold in the final 12 minutes of the game, scoring just 13 points while the Knicks had 24. The Raptors trailed by just two points with 5:50 to go in the fourth quarter, but the Knicks went on a 16-2 run to close out the game.

The clutch minutes for the Raptors couldn't have gone any worse, and that will definitely be emphasized during the film session for the game.

15 - Rebound differential between Raptors and Knicks

The Raptors managed to grab just 28 rebounds during the game, while the Knicks managed to get 43. That ended up being a massive difference in the game. The only player to get more than five rebounds on the Raptors was starting centre Jakob Poeltl, who had 7.

31 - Brandon Ingram's points

The best offensive player on the court for either team during the game was Brandon Ingram, who scored 31 points on 11 of 20 shooting from the field. It was nice to see Ingram hit the 30-point threshold for the first time since the first game after the All-Star break against the Chicago Bulls. If there's anything positive to take away from a game, it is that.

56.8 - Knicks shooting percentage

The Raptors let the Knicks make too many of their shots during the game. The Knicks made 46 of 81 from the field for nearly 57 per cent. The Raptors have played better defence throughout the season, so it is frustrating that they are unable to do so against top-tier playoff teams.

