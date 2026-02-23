Why Raptors May Have Won OG Anunoby Trade With Knicks

The Toronto Raptors have not had OG Anunoby on the team in a while, but his ghost still sometimes haunts the franchise.

Memories of Ananoby still live mostly through Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, the two players the Raptors acquired from him in a trade with the Knicks on December 30, 2023. While Quickley has been hurt a lot over the last season and a half, he has been healthy this season for the most part, and his efforts have really helped the Raptors move back into the playoff picture.

"It took a few years, but the "Toronto Raptors may have won the OG Anunoby trade" crowd finally has a little evidence on their side," Bleacher Report contributor Andy Bailey wrote.

"This season, catch-all metrics suggest Immanuel Quickley has been better than Anunoby on his own. And with his combination of passable perimeter defense, volume three-point shooting and good playmaking, he's been one of the more positively impactful players for a team in the hunt for a top-four seed."

MORE: Three Takeaways From Raptors Win vs. Bucks

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Immanuel Quickley Making Impact For Raptors

In the team's latest win against the Milwaukee Bucks, Quickley scored 32 points on 11-of-19 shooting while making five 3-pointers. He also dished out a team-high nine assists in the victory. His numbers may have been up due to the absence of Scottie Barnes, who was out for personal reasons, but that shouldn't take away from his performance.

Quickley is finally beginning to find his rhythm in Toronto after spending his first season just trying to get situated and second year battling injuries. This year, it appears he is putting it all together for the Raptors and it is leading to one of the best years in his career.

The former first-round pick out of Kentucky is averaging 17 points per game while shooting just over 37.6 per cent from beyond the arc. He's having the most efficient year of his career, and that is exactly what the Raptors need him to be.

The Raptors don't need him to be a superstar; that is for Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes to take care of. When he is able to play like a high-end guard that can serve as a strong third scoring option, the Raptors are at their peak.

Quickley and the Raptors are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.