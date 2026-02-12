Raptors' Jakob Poeltl Return Sparks Hope For Future

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl is back in the lineup for the first time in 25 games after a back injury has cost him over a quarter of the season.

Poeltl's return gives the Raptors much-needed size even if he is on a minutes restriction. Poeltl spoke about his return and revealed his goals for his overall play.

“I just try to be myself, if I know I’m gonna come out in a couple minutes anyway,” Poeltl said before his return via Sportsnet reporter Blake Murphy. “Honestly, I think these first couple games, I’m just going to go out there and try to play as free as possible. Try not to focus on any of the back stuff that’s been going on, just try to go out there and play my game. And I think the rest will come naturally.”

Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. grabs a rebound against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jakob Poeltl Makes Return For Raptors

Poeltl scored nine points in 20 minutes during the Raptors' 113-95 loss against the Pistons. It wasn't his 100 per cent best, but it gives him a starting point going into the second half of the season following the All-Star break.

“It felt pretty good. Obviously, not perfect," Poeltl said after the game via Murphy. "Still trying to find a bit of a rhythm, get my lungs back, trying to find myself again within our offence. But my back felt good, so I’m happy about that, in general. I felt okay just getting up and down. Those are the positives I can take away from the game.”

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic was pleased with Poeltl's performance and reported that he was not dealing with the injury too much after the game.

“It was encouraging that he was able to finally come back and play 20 minutes, as we had planned for him, and it was good to see that he did not have restrictions on the court,” Rajaković said via Murphy.

The Raptors will now have a week off to give Poeltl the proper recovery time in hopes of getting him back on track to play a consistent amount of basketball in the final two months of the season.

Part of the Raptors return to the court on Thursday when they take on the Chicago Bulls. Tip-off is going for 8 p.m. ET inside the United Center. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

