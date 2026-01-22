Five Numbers to Know After Raptors Beat Kings

The Toronto Raptors are celebrating after a win against the Sacramento Kings inside the Golden 1 Center.

The victory marked the second in a row on the road trip, and the team is continuing to stack victories, which helps their placement in the Eastern Conference standings. Here's a look at five numbers to know from the box score in the Raptors' 122-109 victory over the Kings.

2 - Raptors' missed free throws

After going perfect from the free throw line in 22 attempts against the Golden State Warriors, the Raptors continued to shoot well from the charity stripe. The team made 23 of 25 from the free throw line against the Kings. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jonathan Mogbo each missed one. Free throw, but Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and Jamal Shead were all perfect from the free throw line.

Toronto Raptors forward/center Sandro Mamukelashvili jogs up the court during the fourth quarter. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

3 - Former Raptors playing for Kings

The Raptors saw some familiar faces on the other sideline when facing off against the Kings. Precious Achiuwa, DeMar DeRozan, and Dennis Schroeder all once wore Raptors red, but were the opposition instead. Of the three, Schroeder performed the best, scoring 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting off the bench. Achiuwa had 11 points and 8 rebounds, while DeRozan had just nine points.

9 - Jonathan Mogbo's rebounds

The Raptors have been relying more on second-year big man Jonathan Mogbo in recent weeks after Jakob Poeltl went down with an injury. Mogbo played a season-high 23 minutes against the Kings and grabbed nine rebounds, which is also a season high. Mogbo has primarily been in the G League so far this season to try and develop his game. But now the Raptors are looking to him to play big minutes in winning basketball games.

23 - Scottie Barnes & Brandon Ingram's points

Barnes and Ingram matched each other for a team-high 23 points in the win. Each of them played off of the other very well. The chemistry between the two of them continues to grow as the season moves forward.

43 - Raptors' third quarter points

The Raptors won this game thanks to a dominant third-quarter performance. Despite trailing by nine points going into halftime, the Raptors exploded for 43 points while allowing just 21 from the Kings. The 22-point swing put the Raptors ahead by double digits and allowed them to cruise to a 13-point win.

