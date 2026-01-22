Raptors Dethrone Kings Despite Rough Start

The Toronto Raptors are victorious after beating the Sacramento Kings 122-109 inside the Golden 1 Center in the capital of California.

The Raptors struggled in the first half, trailing in the first quarter and going into halftime down nine points. The Kings led by as much as 12 during the game, but the Raptors came into the second half with a vengeance.

In the third quarter, the Raptors outscored the Kings 43-21, which put them in the lead for good. It secured the win for the Raptors, which marked their 27th win of the season.

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram controls the ball against Sacramento Kings guard/forward DeMar DeRozan. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Raptors Second Half Comeback Leads to Win Over Kings

The Raptors were led in scoring by Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes, both of whom had 23 points to lead the way. Sandro Mamukelashvili, who got the start after coming off the bench against the Golden State Warriors, had 22 of his own.

Immanuel Quickley dropped 18 points fresh off of his 40-point night against the Warriors, and point guard Jamal Shead added 15 points of his own. Gradey Dick was the leading scorer off the bench with 11 points.

The Raptors still did not have Jakob Poeltl, RJ Barrett or Collin Murray-Boyles in the lineup, but there is potential for some of them to return to the court very soon, possibly on the road trip.

For the Kings, Russell Westbrook was leading scorer with 23 points while Zach Levine had 19. Precious Achiuwa added 11, while Malik Monk had 17 off the bench, and Dennis Schroeder posted 16 of his own in the second unit.

Kings rookie big man Dylan Cardwell had 13 rebounds to lead all players. He also had four blocks. Raptors legend DeMar DeRozan played 33 minutes but only scored nine points for the Kings.

It wasn't the prettiest win for the Raptors that we have seen this season, but it got the job done. On the second night of a back-to-back, anyway, the win comes is welcomed and accepted.

The Raptors are now 2-1 on their road trip, which now enters the second half. They will face a tough game in their next one against the Portland Trailblazers, who have just reached the 500 mark after winning the last three games. Tip-off from the Moda Center is scheduled for Friday at 10 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

