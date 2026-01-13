Five numbers to know after Raptors get cooked by 76ers

The Toronto Raptors are picking up the pieces after falling to the Philadelphia 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back.

The team struggled with Paul George and Joel Embiid having fresher legs and Tyrese Maxey continued to prove why he is one of the best guards in the league. Here's a look at five numbers from the box score to know after the loss.

3 - Assists Brandon Ingram needed for a triple-double

Ingram returned to the court after missing the last two games with a thumb sprain. Ingram scored 17 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing out seven assists. He may not have had his best game, making only 5 of 15 shots from the field. But the fact that he is back on the floor is very helpful for the Raptors moving forward.

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram looks on against the Denver Nuggets. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

6 - Raptors' three-pointers

For the second straight game, the Raptors struggled mightily from beyond the three-point line. They had just six makes on 37 attempts. A.J. Lawson made three of the six three-pointers, while Emmanuel Quickley had two, and Jamison Battle had the other. It's really hard for the Raptors to win many games when they only make six three-pointers. The Sixers had 16 three-pointers. The fact that they were plus-30 in that category in the points is the big reason why the Sixers came out on top.

14 - A.J. Lawson's points

Lawson had his best scoring output of the season with 14 points off the bench in 17 minutes. He was the only player that seemed to be hot from beyond the three-point line. The two-way guard could find more opportunities to play down the line if he continues to play like this.

33 - 76ers' biggest lead

The Raptors struggled from the jump, taking a double-digit deficit in the first quarter and that whole balloon to as much as 33 points. This was a hole that the Raptors tried to dig themselves out of, but there were too many points and not enough time.

33 (again) - Tyrese Maxey's points

The Raptors had a really hard time defending Tyrese Maxey, who made 10 of 16 shots, including six 3-pointers, for 33 points to lead all scorers. Maxey continued to state his case for the All-Star team, and if he continues to play like this, he should be in Los Angeles next month.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories