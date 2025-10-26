Five questions ahead of Raptors' first game vs. Cooper Flagg, Mavericks
The Toronto Raptors are heading back out on the road to take on No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.
To learn more about the Raptors' next opponent, we spoke with Dallas Mavericks On SI contributor Austin Veazey.
The Mavs have struggled in their first two games so far. What’s the biggest reason behind that?
The better question may be trying to figure out what the Mavericks have actually been good at. They have far and away the worst offense in the league so far, and the defense has struggled to get stops. The biggest reason for all of it is that the Mavericks don't have a point guard they trust. Kyrie Irving is out with an ACL injury, and Jason Kidd doesn't like the newly signed D'Angelo Russell, so first overall pick is playing point guard for the first time in his life. And it's predictably leading to mixed results.
How has Cooper Flagg looked to start the season?
He was much better in the fourth quarter on Friday night in the loss to the Wizards, but he's struggling to find his place in the team. They're not utilizing him correctly, and he's struggling to be a primary initiator. As a secondary initiator, he's great, but he hasn't had many opportunities for that.
Who is the X-Factor for the Mavs?
Weirdly, it's Anthony Davis. This team just doesn't make sense because of his insistence on playing power forward, but he looks a step slower. His numbers have been fine, but watching the games, his impact has been negative overall. If this team is ever going to reach its "ceiling", it'll be with Davis finally providing a positive impact.
What’s the biggest key to victory for the Mavericks against the Raptors?
Until Nico Harrison is fired, this team is not going to go in the direction it needs to. But if they were to win, it would start with improved offense and not putting up horrible shots. They just don't have anyone who can generate open shots consistently for others.
What’s your prediction for the game?
Raptors have been fun so far. The Mavericks have not. Fun > not fun, especially with the Raptors' size on the wing, I think that's going to give Dallas issues.
Tipoff between the Raptors and Mavericks is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside American Airlines Center.