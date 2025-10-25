5 numbers to know after Raptors lose to Bucks
The Toronto Raptors are picking up the pieces after a 122-116 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night inside the Kia Center.
Here's a look at five key numbers to know after the game:
11 - Missed free throws
It's a tough pill to swallow when the Raptors lose by six, but miss 11 free throws in the process. The team will certainly have to work on free throws during practice a little more ahead of their next game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Immanuel Quickley was the biggest perpetrator, as he was responsible for four of the team's misses.
11 (again) - Jamison Battle's plus/minus rating
Jamison Battle put together some strong minutes for the Raptors off the bench against the Bucks.
In 11 minutes, Battle made three shots from beyond the 3-point line and had some positive defensive moments as well. Battle entered the game with 8:54 left in the second quarter with the team down by four points, but exited the contest up seven nearly four minutes later.
His stint in the fourth quarter saw him make a pair of triples, proving to be a 3-point threat for the Raptors.
29 - Brandon Ingram's points
While Ingram had a modest debut for the Raptors with 16 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks, he put his foot on the gas a little more against the Bucks.
Ingram's 29 points led the Raptors in scoring, proving him to be the alpha they acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Raptors hope they can continue to see Ingram grow in the offense, because they will need him throughout the season.
75 - RJ Barrett's shooting percentage
Barrett was an efficient 9 of 12 from the field, which is important for the team's success. Two of his misses came from beyond the 3-point line, making him 8 of 9 on 2-pointers.
The Raptors will benefit tremendously from Barrett's efficiency if he can keep this up.
11,689 - Days since Blue Jays last won a World Series game
The Raptors moved their start time up by an hour due to the Blue Jays' World Series game at the Rogers Centre two kilometres down the road.
The Blue Jays took care of the Los Angeles Dodgers to pick up a win, so at least Toronto sports fans have a victory to celebrate.