Five questions ahead of Raptors NBA Cup opener vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
The Toronto Raptors are starting their NBA Cup run as they travel to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavs were the best team in the Eastern Conference last season, winning 64 games to claim the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. Now, the team is 3-2 trying to navigate the changes brought into the new season.
To learn more about the Raptors' next opponent, we spoke with Cleveland Cavaliers On SI contributor Cade Cracas.
How have the Cavaliers looked so far this season?
They've looked okay. It's hard to be critical of a team that has been riddled with injuries, especially to major contributors on both ends of the court. I think the biggest takeaway are guys are stepping up nicely and filling roles.
How is the team adapting to Lonzo Ball in the backcourt?
Lonzo has been one of the best additions to the Cavaliers in recent years. His play style has fit in perfectly, with the court being spaced out much nicer offensively, and his intensity and knack for getting the ball defensively has been good guidance for the younger guys in Porter Jr. and Proctor.
What’s one thing people should know about the Cavaliers that cannot be found in a box score?
The Cavaliers are not a physical team. You can beat them by playing physical and intense, two factors the team hasn't shown yet this season. I think a lot of the players are worried about getting injured, especially with so many guys out. Like we saw in the Boston game, if you can be physical on the glass and play tight defense, the Cavaliers start to shut down.
If the Cavs were to lose against the Raptors, what would be the reason why?
Offensive rebounds. That's one of the major reasons that the Celtics got off to such a strong start and held a double-digit edge heading into the fourth quarter of play.
What’s your prediction for the game?
I want to give the edge to the Cavaliers, just simply based on the team hopefully responding after a tough defeat to the Celtics, but when it comes down to it, unless the team can show a bit more aggression on the glass, the Raptors may have this one.
Tipoff between the Raptors and Cavaliers is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports.