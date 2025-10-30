Raptors issue continues in loss vs. Rockets
The Toronto Raptors are continuing their losing streak after falling in a 139-121 loss to the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena.
The Raptors offense was strong, but they could not figure out how to get many stops against the high-octane Rockets. The Raptors took an even bigger loss on the defensive end without Jakob Poeltl, who was dealing with a back injury, which led to even more of their struggles.
Raptors defense continues to struggle vs. Rockets
The Raptors surrendered 39 points to the Rockets in the first quarter, putting them behind the 8-ball throughout the entire evening. The Raptors were able to crawl back and even take a lead late in the second quarter, but an 11-0 run by the Rockets to close out the half gave Houston the lead for good.
The Raptors trailed by 15 at the end of the third quarter and saw that deficit grow to 21 by the end of the fourth. That was enough to swallow the Raptors in the game.
The Rockets saw all five starters score in double figures. Kevin Durant led all Rockets with 31 points, while Jabari Smith Jr. added 25. Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson had 18 apiece and Josh Okogie had 10.
Tari Eason (14 points) and Steven Adams (12 points and a team-high 12 rebounds) came off the bench as a big help for the Rockets. Out of his 12 rebounds, Adams had eight on the offensive end, taking advantage of the lack of Raptors size.
Without Poeltl, the Raptors started rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, who scored 13 points and acted as a small-ball five. RJ Barrett had 10 points and Immanuel Quickley had 15 while Scottie Barnes led the way with 31 and Brandon Ingram put up 29 of his own.
Sandro Mamukelashvili also got in on the action, adding 10 points of his own off the bench.
The Raptors losing streak has now hit four games and the team needs to figure out how to get things right on defense in order to get back in the win column. Without some improvement on defense, the losing streak will almost certainly continue.
What's next for Raptors?
The Raptors are back in action against last year's top seed in the Cleveland Cavaliers for the team's first NBA Cup game. Tipoff is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Rocket Arena.