Warriors, Raptors Make Trade For Big Man

The Toronto Raptors are making a push ahead of the trade deadline to get the size they need.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Raptors are acquiring Trayce Jackson-Davis from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for a second-round pick in this summer's draft.

The Golden State Warriors have traded center Trayce Jackson-Davis to the Toronto Raptors for a 2026 second-round pick via the Lakers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6T94OzpLhQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

Jackson-Davis was a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and had his rights traded to the Warriors on draft night. He started off his career pretty strong playing in 68 games for the Warriors, averaging 7.9 points and five rebounds per game in his rookie year.

In his second season, Jackson-Davis's numbers took a slight dip with averages of 6.6 points and 5 rebounds. However, he has taken a step back again this season, averaging just 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 36 appearances with the Warriors while averaging 11.4 minutes per game.

Now Jackson-Davis comes to the Raptors with a chance to be the big man they were needing, and he has the opportunity to audition for a spot in the playoff rotation.

Considering the fact the Raptors were linked to Anthony Davis, Domantas Sabonis, and Jaren Jackson Jr., settling for a reserve in Jackson-Davis is a bit of a whimper.

The team could have made a much larger splash but were not willing to part ways with several first-round picks and RJ Barrett to get Sabonis from the Kings. On top of that, their offers for Davis and Jackson Jr. did not match what the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz were willing to pay.

Jackson-Davis also stands 6-9, making him a small ball centre. That matches what Scottie Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles already offer to the team. There was hope that the team's center acquisition would be someone who could offer some size against some of the other Eastern Conference playoff foes that have larger centres.

There is a chance the Raptors could still make a move before the 2 p.m. ET deadline, but it looks like they're not going to add enough size to what they need to compete in the postseason.

The trade still has to go through with a physical for Jackson-Davis. He won't be available when the raptors take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 PM ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

