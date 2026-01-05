How to watch Hawks vs. Raptors rematch, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are returning to the court against the Atlanta Hawks for the second time in as many games.

The two teams faced off in the last matchup against each other where the Raptors pulled out a 134-117 victory. Now the Hawks will look for revenge as the Raptors look to sweep the season series.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Monday, January 5

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Hawks vs. Raptors on?

Hawks vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Hawks vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Hawks injury report

• PG Trae Young (QUESTIONABLE - quad)

• C N'Faly Dante (OUT - knee)

Raptors injury report

• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Keaton Wallace tries to defend. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Hawks vs. Raptors preview

The Hawks and Raptors have faced off three times so far this season, with Toronto coming out on top in each of the contests. However, it's hard to beat a team for a fourth time in any season, but that's what the Raptors will try to accomplish.

The Raptors had good, bad, and ugly from their last game against the Hawks, mainly because they were giving up over 40 points in the second quarter, but found a way to hold the Hawks to just 11 in the final frame.

The Hawks will remember that fourth quarter fondly when they tip off against the Raptors, and they will try to do their best to get the offence back to where they want it to be. It's up to the Raptors to play more consistently on defence. That is where the game will be won and lost, so the Raptors have to show up in that area.

The Raptors win would give them a 4-1 homestand, which would be a huge breakthrough for the team. The offence has looked really strong with RJ Barrett back in the lineup, and he will look to come up with a decent showing after his 29-point performance in the last game against the Hawks.

