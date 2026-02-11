How to Watch Pistons vs. Raptors, Injury Report, Preview

The Toronto Raptors are closing out the first half of the regular season as they host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Pistons are in first place in the Eastern Conference, while the Raptors currently sit in fifth. This could emerge as a potential second-round matchup in the playoffs, so the matchup should be an interesting one. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Wednesday, February 11

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Pistons vs. Raptors on?

Pistons vs. Raptors will air on Sportsnet One.

How to stream Pistons vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Pistons injury report

• SF Ron Holland II (QUESTIONABLE - personal reasons)

Raptors injury report

• C Jakob Poeltl (QUESTIONABLE - back)

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead dribbles the ball between Detroit Pistons guards Dennis Schroder and Tim Hardaway Jr. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Pistons vs. Raptors preview

The Raptors are coming into this game having won their last two games against the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers at home, two teams that are currently in the lottery section of the Eastern Conference standings. The Pistons couldn't be further from that as they sit in first place going into the All-Star break. It should provide much more of a challenge for the Raptors to pull out this one.

The Raptors' chances of winning might have gone up after the Pistons were involved in a brawl in their last game against the Charlotte Hornets. Both Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart were ejected from the contest and could face further discipline from the league.

The fight caught attention for every team in the league and showed the ugly side of what the NBA can be, but it also shows how competitive things can get especially as stakes rise later in the season. Things will get heated between teams, but it's those who remain calm under pressure who will rise above.

In the final game before the All-Star break, the Raptors will be charged and ready to go in hopes of picking up a possible statement victory against one of the best teams in the league.

