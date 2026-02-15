How to Watch Raptors' Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes in All-Star Game

The Toronto Raptors have a few representatives in this year's All-Star game at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Between the three squads, the Raptors each have someone important on the team. Scottie Barnes is playing for Team Stars, Brandon Ingram is playing for Team Stripes and Darko Rajakovic is serving as the head coach of Team World. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the All-Star Game.

NBA All-Star Game Details

• Matchup: Team USA Stars vs. Team USA Stripes vs. Team World

• Date: Sunday, February 15

• Kickoff Time: 5:00 PM EST

• Location: Intuit Dome | Los Angeles, California

What channel is NBA All-Star Game on?

The NBA All-Star Game will air on Sportsnet.

How to stream NBA All-Star Game live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• Peacock App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Team USA Stars

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Team USA Stripes

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets

De’Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs

Brandon Ingram, Toronto Raptors

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (injured, will not play)

Team World

Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers

Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Norman Powell, Miami Heat

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (injured, will not play)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (injured, will not play)

Scottie Barnes speaks during interviews at media day at Intuit Dome. | William Liang-Imagn Images

All-Star Game Format

The All-Star Game will consist of four 12-minute games between the three teams. In the first matchup, Team World will face off against the USA Stars, which features Scottie Barnes. The winner of that game will play the USA Stripes in the second game of the evening. The losing team of the first matchup will then have their shot to face off against the USA Stripes.

The top two teams from round-robin play will advance to the fourth and final game, where a winner will be crowned. If all three teams win a game and lose a game in round-robin play, it will come down to point differential between the three teams.

