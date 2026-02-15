How to Watch Raptors' Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes in All-Star Game
The Toronto Raptors have a few representatives in this year's All-Star game at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.
Between the three squads, the Raptors each have someone important on the team. Scottie Barnes is playing for Team Stars, Brandon Ingram is playing for Team Stripes and Darko Rajakovic is serving as the head coach of Team World. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the All-Star Game.
NBA All-Star Game Details
• Matchup: Team USA Stars vs. Team USA Stripes vs. Team World
• Date: Sunday, February 15
• Kickoff Time: 5:00 PM EST
• Location: Intuit Dome | Los Angeles, California
What channel is NBA All-Star Game on?
The NBA All-Star Game will air on Sportsnet.
How to stream NBA All-Star Game live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• Peacock App
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• TSN 1050
• Sportsnet 590 The Fan
• SiriusXM NBA Radio
Team USA Stars
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
Team USA Stripes
- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
- Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets
- De’Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs
- Brandon Ingram, Toronto Raptors
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
- Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (injured, will not play)
Team World
- Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers
- Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers
- Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
- Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
- Norman Powell, Miami Heat
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
- Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers
- Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (injured, will not play)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (injured, will not play)
All-Star Game Format
The All-Star Game will consist of four 12-minute games between the three teams. In the first matchup, Team World will face off against the USA Stars, which features Scottie Barnes. The winner of that game will play the USA Stripes in the second game of the evening. The losing team of the first matchup will then have their shot to face off against the USA Stripes.
The top two teams from round-robin play will advance to the fourth and final game, where a winner will be crowned. If all three teams win a game and lose a game in round-robin play, it will come down to point differential between the three teams.
