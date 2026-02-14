10 Raptors All-Stars in Franchise History

The Toronto Raptors have a pair of All-Stars this weekend in Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram.

It's the second appearance for both Barnes and Ingram. Barnes made it back in 2023, while Ingram was a first-time pick in 2020, when he was playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. Now, both are All-Star teammates with the Raptors, marking the first time since 2020 that a duo of Toronto teammates are taking part in ther big game.

Here's a look at all 10 Raptors players who have been an All-Star:

Vince Carter

Carter was the original Raptors All-Star in 2000, the same year he broke the dunk contest in the Bay Area. Carter went on to be an All-Star five times during his tenure with the Raptors from 2000 to 2004.

Former Toronto Raptors player Vince Carter reacts during his player number retirement ceremony. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Antonio Davis

Davis made his only All-Star appearance during his 13-year career in 2001 when he played for the Raptors. He scored 13.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game that season for the Raptors.

Chris Bosh

After Carter was traded to the New Jersey Nets, Bosh took over as the centerpiece and all-star for the franchise. He made five consecutive All-Star games from 2006 to 2010 before he left to take his talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat.

DeMar DeRozan

Following Bosh's departure to the Heat in 2010, the Raptors struggled for a few years in the beginning of the 2010's. It took until 2014 for the Raptors to have another All-Star in DeMar DeRozan, who was the first-round pick back in the 2009 NBA draft.

Kyle Lowry

DeRozan's co-partner Kyle Lowry eventually emerged on the scene, becoming an All-Star in 2015 for the first time. Lowry made six consecutive All-Star appearances for the Raptors from 2015-20.

Kawhi Leonard

In the one season Leonard was with the Raptors, he was named to the All-Star team. That season, Leonard averaged 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Raptors.

Pascal Siakam

Siakam made a pair of All-Star teams with the Raptors in 2020 and 2023. He was traded to the Indiana Pacers in 2024 and has become an All-Star in each of the last two seasons.

Fred VanVleet

VanVleet was an undrafted free agent, but he emerged as an All-Star in 2022. VanVleet spent seven years with the franchise and helped win a championship in 2019, cementing his legacy with the franchise. He has been with the Houston Rockets for the last three seasons and is currently recovering from a torn ACL.

Scottie Barnes

Barnes has made two of the last three All-Star teams and is on pace to make several more if he continues to grow as he has been.

Brandon Ingram

Ingram is back in the All-Star game for the first time in six years in his first season with the Raptors. He was named a replacement for Stephen Curry who cannot play in the game due to injury.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories