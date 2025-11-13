How to watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to stay in the win column with a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For the Raptors, it's their fourth game of a five-stop road trip. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

• Date: Thursday, November 13

• Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM EST

• Location: Rocket Arena | Cleveland, Ohio

What channel is Raptors vs. Cavaliers on?

Raptors vs. Cavaliers will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Cavaliers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• C Sandro Mamukelashvili (QUESTIONABLE - neck)

• SG Ochai Agbaji (QUESTIONABLE - back)

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Cavaliers injury report

• PG Darius Garland (OUT - toe)

• SG Jaylon Tyson (OUT - concussion)

• SF Max Strus (OUT - foot)

Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji runs on the court in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Cavaliers preview

The Raptors are facing the Cavs for the second time this season after the two teams faced off on Oct. 31 in the NBA Cup. Now, the Raptors will have a chance to double their win total against them this season.

The Raptors faced a Cavs squad without some of their top players and the team is still dealing with some injuries, some of which will affect them in the game against Toronto. Darius Garland will be out with his nagging toe injury that was giving him problems even last season.

However, the Raptors are dealing with some injuries of their own. Sandro Mamukelashvili (neck), Ochai Agbaji (back) and rookie Collin Murray-Boyles (illness) are all listed as questionable on the injury report.

The Raptors know they can win on the road against the Cavs after doing it earlier this season so they need to take that confidence and apply it to this game. If they can grab another win in Cleveland, it will clinch a winning record on the road trip with one game to go.

The Cavs are never an easy matchup, so the game won't be a walk in the park. It will take the same level of strong defense that the team had in the last matchup in order to come out of this one victorious again.