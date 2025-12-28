How to watch Stephen Curry's Warriors vs. Raptors, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are back in the friendly confines of the Scotiabank Arena as they host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors went 1-2 on their three-game road trip, so they are looking to reverse their fortunes with the Warriors in town. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Sunday, December 28

• Kickoff Time: 3:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Warriors vs. Raptors on?

Warriors vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Warriors vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Warriors injury report

• SG Seth Curry (OUT - sciatic nerve irritation)

• SG De'Anthony Melton (OUT - knee)

• SG L.J. Cryer (QUESTIONABLE - back)

• SG Brandin Podziemski (PROBABLE - abdomen)

Raptors injury report

• SF RJ Barrett (OUT - knee)

• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry tries to block a shot by Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Warriors vs. Raptors preview

The Raptors have hit a rough patch in their season with Jakob Poeltl's injury and it has forced the team to play a little differently with a disadvantage in the post. Luckily for the Raptors, the Warriors don't have a ton of size themselves, which evens the matchup a little bit.

The Raptors defence will be something worth watching against the Warriors after giving up 138 points to the Washington Wizards in their previous game. The performance was not up to the Raptors' standards, but they will have a chance to bounce back if they can contain Curry and the Warriors, who love the 3-ball more than any team in the league.

The Warriors attempt 44 3-pointers per game, which ranks No. 1 in the NBA. The Raptors could be in trouble if those shots go in, much like they were in the Wizards game. That could be the biggest factor in the matchup between the two teams.

The Warriors make just 36 per cent of their 3-pointers, which hovers around league average, so it's a place where the Raptors can find some ground if they defend the perimeter.

