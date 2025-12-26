How to watch Raptors vs. Wizards, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are playing their first game after Christmas as they take on the Washington Wizards on the road.

The Raptors beat the Miami Heat in their last game earlier this week while the Wizards are losers of two straight to the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets. The Raptors will look to extend their winning streak, while the Wizards look to snap their skid. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards

• Date: Friday, December 26

• Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM EST

• Location: Capital One Arena | Washington, D.C.

What channel is Raptors vs. Wizards on?

Raptors vs. Wizards will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Wizards live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• SF RJ Barrett (OUT - knee)

• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Wizards injury report

• SF Corey Kispert (OUT - hamstring)

• SF Cam Whitmore (OUT - shoulder)

Brandon Ingram of the Toronto Raptors dribbles against Bub Carrington of the Washington Wizards. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Wizards preview

The Raptors have a golden opportunity to keep their momentum going in a game against the Wizards. The Raptors won't get a chance to play the worst team in the Eastern Conference every game, so they need to take advantage when that privilege is being given to them.

Just because the Wizards are the worst team in the East doesn't mean the Raptors will automatically win. The Wizards are a chippy team, and they have found themselves playing spoiler many times throughout the season.

The Wizards have a lot of athleticism which they try to use to their advantage. That's something the Raptors will have to match or neutralize at some point during the game. If the Raptors can do that, they should win this game comfortably by double digits.

However, the Raptors have been exposed in recent games, especially on offence. Luckily for them, they are playing the Wizards, who have the worst defensive rating in the league at 123.1. This could be a chance for the Raptors to bounce back on the offensive end, get in the win column and further cement their status as a top team in the East.

