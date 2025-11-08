How to watch Raptors vs. Joel Embiid, 76ers
The Toronto Raptors are back in the saddle as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers for the second matchup of their five-game road trip.
After facing off against the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA Cup contest last night, the Raptors will look to get back in action against the Sixers. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:
Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Details
• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers
• Date: Saturday, November 8
• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST
• Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
What channel is Raptors vs. 76ers on?
Raptors vs. 76ers will air on TSN Sports.
How to stream Raptors vs. 76ers live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NBA App
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• TSN 1050
• Sportsnet 590 The Fan
• SiriusXM NBA Radio
Raptors vs. 76ers preview
The Raptors are keeping things going on their five-game road trip as they take on the Sixers in Philadelphia.
The 76ers are coming in with a massive advantage over the Raptors in terms of rest. While the Raptors played last night against the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Cup, the Sixers have been waiting for them to arrive in the City of Brotherly Love for three days.
The Sixers are on a two-game losing streak after falling to the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, both of whom are towards the top of the Eastern Conference. They will try to pull out a win and they have one of their healthiest lineups available to do so against the Raptors.
Joel Embiid, who has only played in five games so far this season, is not listed on the injury report. He is expected to be the starting centre for the Sixers.
Jared McCain has only played in one game for the 76ers so far this season as he went scoreless in 15 minutes of action against the Bulls. He is listed as "available" for the 76ers when they play the Raptors.
This game should certainly be a challenge for the Raptors after a hard-fought matchup against the Hawks, but if they play their best brand of basketball like they have over the course of the last few games, they will have a chance to pull out a victory on the road against the Sixers.