How to watch Raptors vs. Pacers, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are finishing off their five-game road trip when they take on the reigning Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Pacers are not the same team that they were last season, losing 11 of their first 12 games of the season. While the Raptors should be favoured, they cannot let the Pacers creep their way into the game.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of Raptors vs. Pacers:

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

• Date: Saturday, November 15

• Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM EST

• Location: Rocket Arena | Cleveland, Ohio

What channel is Raptors vs. Pacers on?

Raptors vs. Pacers will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Cavaliers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• SG Ochai Agbaji (QUESTIONABLE - back)

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Pacers injury report

• PG Tyrese Haliburton (OUT - Achilles)

• PF Obi Toppin (OUT - foot)

• SG Kam Jones (OUT - back)

• SF Aaron Nesmith (OUT - knee)

• SG Bennedict Mathurin (OUT - toe)

• SG Johnny Furphy (OUT - ankle)

• SG Quenton Jackson (OUT - hamstring)

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam shoots the ball while Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick defends. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Pacers preview

The Raptors and Pacers are two teams going in completely opposite directions for the first month of the season.

The Raptors are winners of six of their last seven after a brutal 1-4 start, but they have appeared to pick things up in the last two weeks. Meanwhile, the Pacers are still struggling from their start, going 1-11 in their first 12 contests, including a 35-point loss to the Phoenix Suns in their last game.

The loss to the Suns comes off the heels of a 24-point loss to the Utah Jazz in which they surrendered 152 points. They lost every time on their four-game road trip by double digits, but a return home could be everything they've needed.

The Raptors' job is simple. Don't be the team that ends this losing streak. With the Pacers disheveled on the injury report and defensive stops a premium, the Raptors just have to execute their game plan in order to pull out a win.