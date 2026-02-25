If Raptors Star Scottie Barnes Fixes This, He Might Become MVP

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has truly taken a step in the right direction this season.

Barnes is helping the Raptors reach new heights, and he is expected to lead the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Barnes has gotten a lot of praise throughout the season, and he has a lot of people in his corner. There is part of his game that needs some tweaking in the 3-point department, and if you were to do that, he will become a fully complete player.

"Scottie Barnes' outside shooting still leaves a lot to be desired (he's made just 30.1 percent of his three-point attempts this season), but he was a worthy 2026 All-Star for a handful of reasons," Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey wrote.

"For one thing, Barnes is a dynamic, multi-positional defender who can switch all over the perimeter while also providing some rim protection.

"And even if he doesn't command a ton of respect beyond the three-point line, Barnes' downhill driving and ability to find and set up teammates for open looks make him valuable on the offensive end, too."

Scottie Barnes Must Figure Out 3-Point Shot

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes dribbles against the Oklahoma City Thunder. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Every star player appears to have a weakness to their game, and for Barnes it happens to be his 3-point shot. Barnes more than makes up for it on the defensive end, as he's one of the best players at defending in the league.

Barnes has never been a spectacular 3-point shooter, making just under 30 per cent this season and for his career. For his one season in which he played well from beyond the 3-point line, it came in 2023-24, when he made just over 34 per cent of his shots from downtown. That's still under league average, and he shouldn't be considered a particularly great 3-point shooter.

If Barnes can figure things out and make the right fixes to his shot in the offseason, he could come into the upcoming year incredibly dangerous and among the contenders for the league's Most Valuable Player award as the Raptors try and move up in the Eastern Conference standings.

Barnes and the Raptors are back in action tonight as they take on Victor Wemba-Nyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.