This Player Might Be Raptors' X-Factor

The Toronto Raptors are making their push in maturation as they try to make the playoffs for the first time in four years.

In order to do that, the Raptors will need all of their parts to become whole. No one part is higher in importance than the other because every player has different strengths they bring to the table. While he often goes under the radar, RJ Barrett's contributions to the team are inherently important.

"RJ Barrett has found close to an ideal role with the Toronto Raptors despite insinuations that he's the odd man out of a perimeter carousel headlined by Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram and Immanuel Quickley," Bleacher Report contributor Dan Favale wrote.

"The three-point clip forever floats around not-quite-high-enough territory, but he has neutralized many of the concerns about possession cannibalization. His movement off the ball is underestimated, and the head of steam he gets in Toronto's offense has bumped up his finishing at the rim.

"Quicker decisions were not a hallmark of his style early in his career. They are now. Barrett is the guy who most religiously gets the Raptors out on the break off live-ball turnovers and rebounds—and ranks in the 100th percentile of BBall Index's offensive transition frequency impact as a result."

RJ Barrett Making Difference For Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett warms up before playing the Indiana Pacers. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Barrett was involved in trade rumours at the deadline with the Sacramento Kings for Domantas Sabonis, but Toronto ultimately did not follow through on a deal. The Raptors feel Barrett is an important part of what they are building, and they cannot accomplish as much without him.

While many assume the fit would be awkward for the Raptors between Barrett, Scottie Barnes, and Brandon Ingram, the former number three overall pick has found the lane and he is fulfilling his role as the season goes along.

Barrett's job is to get his team into transition, which is where the Raptors get their best looks. He is also there to stretch the floor in the half-court offense by spotting up for three whenever he can. While Barrett has taken a step back in that department, he is still finding ways to contribute and average 18 points per game.

Barrett and the Raptors are back in action against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.