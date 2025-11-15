It's not just Scottie Barnes popping off for Raptors

Scottie Barnes has been electric for the Toronto Raptors so far this season, but he isn't the only reason the team has looked strong out of the gate.

The thing that is keeping the Raptors in games is the depth on the roster; it isn't just Barnes making things happen for the team. Barnes praised backup point guard Jamal Shead for his leadership in the second unit.

“When he steps on the floor for us, he's a game changer,” Barnes said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “We had a lot of games this year where offence looks slow, comes in the game defensively, offensively, changes that entire game.

"It's like a little boost, like a little sense of like 'we’re ready to go' when he steps on the floor. He changes the game with his offence, defence, be able to get downhill, make those extra reads … he's super important for our team. He's been a leader every single day. It's his, what, second year in the league? And I feel like he's one of our main leaders.”

Barnes has help from Raptors to be successful

Barnes is also learning how to play off of Brandon Ingram, which provided some challenges at the beginning of the season that are beginning to mellow out.

“He draws so much attention,” Barnes said of Ingram via Grange. “You know, they were sticking more close to him today, denying him, trying to be super aggressive, playing on his top side, so you just got to find ways to help him out, but he's also drawing a defender out of the play, so the lanes are more open, there's less help there.”

The best part about the Raptors' early season success is that Barnes knows he is only scratching the surface.

“I know what I’m capable of, so just gotta bring that every single night,” Barnes said via Grange.

“Be aggressive, attacking downhill, being aggressive on both ends, and I was just helping my teammates a lot. If someone gets beat just trying to be help for them. So just doing those things on both ends. Once I'm aggressive, then I'm attacking downhill and just drawing the defence on me and being able to kick out. You know, just opens up a lot for our team.”

The Raptors are back in action against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET.