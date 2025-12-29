Scottie Barnes makes history in Raptors win over Warriors

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is etching out part of the franchise history books after beating the Golden State Warriors 141-127 in overtime inside the Scotiabank Arena.

Barnes scored 23 points while grabbing 25 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists in the victory. Two of Barnes' 23 points came right before the end of regulation when he tipped in a rebound that tied the game and forced it into overtime.

"Nothing was really going through my head," Barnes told the Canadian Press. "I was just crashing the glass and putting the ball back into the rim, just seeing where the ball was going, just putting it right back in.

"I'm just trying to do whatever it takes to win."

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry battles for the ball with Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Barnes makes history in win

By recording his stat line, Barnes becomes just one of nine players in NBA history to have 23 points, 25 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game. According to NBA reporter Tim Reynolds, the only other players to accomplish the feat are Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Maurice Stokes, Bob Pettit, Bill Russell, Billy Cunningham, Maurice Lucas and Nikola Jokić.

All but Lucas and Jokic have reached the Hall of Fame after their playing careers, though the former was a five-time All-Star and could warrant Springfield status someday down the line and the latter will almost certainly be elected.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic was excited about Barnes' performance and is aware of how rare and incredible his game was.

"Amazing grit from the whole group and Scottie was leading that with his rebounding effort, leading with playmaking, leading with defence," Rajakovic told the Canadian Press. "He was really, really high level today.

"It was an impressive performance, and I'm looking forward to watch film tonight again, and enjoying that."

Barnes is not going to put up this stat line every single game, but the fact that he has shown that he is capable of this elevates his ceiling. It's clear that the Raptors have their alpha, and Barnes is only going to get better as he gets more confidence from pulling out this win.

Barnes won't have too much time to celebrate because the team will be right back out on the court tomorrow when they take on the Orlando Magic at home. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

