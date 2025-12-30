Raptors pull off stunning comeback in win over Magic

The Toronto Raptors are breathing a sigh of relief after a 107-106 victory against the Orlando Magic inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors trailed 14-3 to start the game and they were down by as much as 20 points, but they never gave up despite the circumstances. The Raptors took a lead with about four minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but they gave it right back to the Magic after Wendell Carter Jr. made a jump shot from 17 feet out.

In the final possession, the Raptors were up by a single point as the ball was inbounded into Magic forward Paolo Banchero. He attempted a step-back three while being defended by Scottie Barnes, but it did not hit the bottom of the net, resulting in a Toronto victory.

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane controls the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Ochai Agbaji. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Raptors pull off stunning comeback vs. Magic

The Raptors' depth really came to play against the Magic. The team had seven players finish in double figures for the game. Backup point guard Jamal Shead was the leading scorer with 19 points on 8 of 15 shooting, while Gradey Dick had 15 points in 15 minutes off the bench. Ja'Kobe Walter also played well with 10 points and seven rebounds in a reserve role.

In the starting lineup, Brandon Ingram had 17 points, while Sandro Mamukelashvili and Scottie Barnes had 13 points apiece. Ochai Agbaji also had a strong night with 10 points to join his teammates in double figures.

The Magic were led by former No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, who notched a triple-double with 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. Anthony Black also played well with the game-high 27 points. Desmond Bane contributed 18 of his own while Tyus Jones had 10 on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor.

It's a big win for the Raptors, who were playing the second half of a back-to-back following an overtime victory the day before against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Raptors stuck together through thick and thin, and their persistence paid off as they were able to dissect the deficit and come out on top.

The Raptors' five-game homestand continues on New Year's Eve when they take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Tip-off is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

