James Harden to Cavaliers Trade Rumor Could Reshape Raptors Future

The Toronto Raptors are one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference going into this week's trade deadline.

There is a sense that the East is wide open this season, and several teams have the chance to make a push towards a Finals run. That idea was amplified when it was revealed by ESPN insider Shams Charania that James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers were looking at a potential trade.

The Los Angeles Clippers and 11-time All-Star James Harden are working through whether the sides can find a deal by Thursday's NBA trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. Both sides are aligned in conversations together and with interested teams. pic.twitter.com/XzvCz0fc4w — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

James Harden Trade Could Have Ripple Effects For Raptors

One of the teams interested in acquiring Harden is the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have tried to figure out how to move off of point guard Darius Garland. A trade like this would help them achieve that goal and NBA insider Chris Haynes is reporting that the two sides are working on a possible trade.

Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers have ramped up conversations on a James Harden, Darius Garland package with both sides motivated to executing a deal relatively soon, league sources tell me. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 3, 2026

The Cavs and Raptors have identical 30-21 records, which is tied for 4th place in the Eastern Conference. If the Cavs are making a deal to acquire Harden, it will elevate their ceiling and make them one of the teams to look out for in the Eastern Conference.

That could result in some counter moves from other contenders. In order to get more talent in the building, this idea isn't exclusive to the Raptors as the Detroit Pistons could look to make a trade. The New York Knicks are always a team to look out for on a deal, and the Boston Celtics have room to operate as well.

On top of that, the Philadelphia 76ers need to navigate their future with Paul George suspended for the next 25 games after violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

The Raptors need to match the energy of the other teams in the East in order to keep pace in the standings. If the other teams around them go big, they have to go big as well. Otherwise, they will fall behind. If the rest of the East stands pat, the Raptors can also get away with not doing a whole lot at the deadline. However, if they are the only team to make a big move, it could set them up for success down the line.

That being said, with Harden possibly getting traded to the Cavaliers, it's setting the stage for a potentially big trade deadline, and the Raptors have to make their move in order to keep pace.

