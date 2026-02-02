4 Under-the-Radar Raptors Trade Targets That Would Help in Playoff Push

The Toronto Raptors are days away from the trade deadline, and there are a number of possibilities the team could explore.

While there are some well-known trade targets linked to the Raptors, others are flying under the radar. Here's a look at four potential players the Raptors could acquire in a trade this week.

Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi is in his second season in the league, so many wouldn't expect him to be dealt. However, the Pelicans selected Derik Queen in the first round of this year's draft and traded a 2026 first-round pick to acquire him. Therefore, Queen is viewed much more favorably by the New Orleans front office, which makes Missi expendable.

The Raptors and Pelicans struck a deal at last year's deadline, so there's a chance the two teams could come together and make a new trade.

Missi would give the Raptors the center they need, and that could give a lot of relief across the roster. If the Raptors traded Ochai Agbaji and a pair of second-round picks, it might be able to get Missi to Toronto.

Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks

Like Missi, Gafford is someone that could play the center role for the Raptors in Jakob Poeltl's absence. The difference is that Gafford is a lot more experienced than Missi, and he carries a larger salary.

In order for a deal like this to work, the Raptors would have to trade Jakob Poeltl because that is how the salaries will be able to match up. The Mavericks would also have to trade a player like D'Angelo Russell who makes around $5.6 million. There are a lot of hurdles with this particular trade target, so it is less likely to happen. But if the Mavs were willing to take on Poeltl's contract to acquire some picks, it could be a smart move for both teams.

It may cost the Raptors their first-round pick this year, but it might be worth it to get this deal done.

Luke Kennard, Atlanta Hawks

The Raptors are in need of some three-point shooting, and Atlanta Hawks guard Luke Kennard would certainly help in that regard. Kennard is shooting just under 49 per cent from beyond the arc and is making around $10 million this season.

A trade involving Ochai Agbaji, Garrett Temple, and Jamison Battle could match up the salaries to get the trade through. The Hawks would likely waive Temple upon arrival, allowing him to sign elsewhere, and the Raptors would go on the buyout market to fill in their empty roster spots.

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Another strong shooting guard the Raptors could target is Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls. Dosunmu is on an expiring contract and he could give Toronto a big boost in one of its most troublesome areas beyond the arc.

Dosunmu is shooting over 44 per cent from three this season, making him a valuable asset. The Bulls likely want to keep Dosunmu, but if they feel he cannot be re-signed in free agency, the Raptors might have a chance to swoop in and get him on a rental.

