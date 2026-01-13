Kyle Lowry gets love from Raptors crowd in possible final Toronto appearance

The Toronto Raptors were trailing by double digits, but the crowd cheered late in the fourth quarter when Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry came to check into the game.

Lowry, a point guard for the Raptors from 2012-21, is viewed as arguably the greatest player in franchise history. While he no longer plays for the organization, the fanbase still treats him like one of their own. Lowry spoke about getting the chance to play in front of the Raptors crowd for likely the final time of his 20-year career.

“It happened organically,” Lowry said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

“I think tonight our team came out with extreme focus and that was part of their plan, to make sure I got that opportunity. I got some great teammates and a great coach who understands the moment. It was a good team win for us and I got the opportunity to experience one of the greatest basketball moments of my personal career.”

"A standing ovation for the greatest Raptor of all-time."



What a moment for Kyle Lowry 🥹 pic.twitter.com/L5pYDvKpjJ — NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2026

Lowry gets one last chance in Toronto

Lowry missed all three of his attempts from beyond the 3-point line, but it was still a special moment for the Raptors legend. Lowry expects to be back at Scotiabank Arena someday in the future with the hopes of his No. 7 jersey being raised to the rafters.

“If it does and when it does, it will be a super emotional day,” Lowry said via Grange. “I put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into that (No. 7) and to know that it probably will never be worn again will be pretty special. I think something that, for my basketball legacy, will be pretty darn cool."

Lowry absolutely deserves to have his number retired by the Raptors. The point guard from Villanova was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft. Despite being undersized, he was able to go from being a late first-round pick and role player to one of just a handful of people with the chance to play 20 years in the NBA.

He started his career with the Memphis Grizzlies and was traded to the Houston Rockets in 2009, where he spent another three years. The Rockets traded him to the Raptors, where he became an all-star and one of the best point guards in the league in 2019. Lowry was a big part of the team's success in reaching the NBA Finals and beating the Golden State Warriors in six games.

As a champion, Lowry's impact on the franchise will never go unnoticed and his final game in Toronto was further proof of that.

