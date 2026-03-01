Raptors Continue to Be Plagued By Same Problem

The Toronto Raptors are one of the more exciting teams in the league this season, compared to the growth they have made over the course of the year.

However, the Raptors have a clear issue holding them back as they have struggled mightily against teams that are better than them in the standings.

"The Toronto Raptors are a ho-hum 5-6 in their last 11, and all six of those losses are to above-.500 teams," Bleacher Report contributor Andy Bailey wrote. "On the season, they're now 11-18 in such games. And while having a losing record in those games is no great shame, it may be an indication of Toronto's playoff prospects.

"The Raptors are 3-0 against the Cleveland Cavaliers (who they'd play if the postseason started today), but all of those games happened before Thanksgiving, and Cleveland is much tougher now. And of course, if Toronto loses any more ground, a first-round matchup against the Detroit Pistons or Boston Celtics could be in store.

"Seeding is crucial for every team, but Toronto, especially, may not be able to afford falling out of fifth place."

Raptors Struggling vs. Top Teams

San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox defends against Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Raptors' struggles were apparent this past week as they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs at home. The Raptors were in both games late, but they could not execute down the stretch, and it led to back-to-back losses.

While the Raptors have struggled against teams that are among the upper echelon in the NBA standings, this isn't something to completely push the panic button about. The Raptors have never been title contenders with this group of players. The fact that they have made it as far as they have is wildly impressive.

The Raptors have to go through baby steps on their journey towards the NBA Finals and they cannot skip steps. The Raptors have already gone from a lottery team to a playoff contender this season and they should be praised for that.

The Raptors will have to go through some growing pains, but that is very normal for a team that is in their position.

The Raptors will have a big test on Tuesday when they take on the New York Knicks at home. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

