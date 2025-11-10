New City Edition look may be Raptors' best jersey yet
The Toronto Raptors are getting new threads for this season's City Edition jersey and it pays homage to one of the legendary teams in franchise history: the 2019 championship squad.
The Raptors revealed the look of their new jerseys, which will make their debut later this month.
"The 2025/26 jersey is an ode to what keeps the North true. Classic black and white takes ball back to basics, to the lines on the outdoor courts where Toronto forged its basketball identity," the team said. "Meanwhile, red accents celebrate the nation we play for, glorious and free.
"Remixing the Raptors' classic 2021/22 City Edition jersey, we've exchanged black and gold for Canadian red and white, placing our dino in the threads that carried us to a Championship in 2019.
“And because our current roster fiercely reps the Northside every time they take the court, their numbers are each inscribed in the same type as our ‘We The North’ flag. This is not just a jersey. It’s a love letter to a fan base that will proudly stand on the outside, looking within.”
Raptors get new 'City Edition' threads
The Raptors are hoping to recapture some of their glory they had with the 2019 team that won a championship. The Raptors' 2019 squad was led by Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam, all of whom are no longer with the team, but have a strong legacy in the city of Toronto forever.
Other players from that team like OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet went on to have successful careers in Toronto and beyond and they are still celebrated in the city and by the fanbase.
The homage to the past, present and future of the franchise should excite fans when they get a chance to put on the jerseys in eight games throughout the regular season.
When will the 'City Edition' jersey be worn?
The team is scheduled to wear the City Edition jerseys for the first time on Nov. 17 against the Charlotte Hornets at Scotiabank Arena.
Other games that will feature the City Edition jerseys come on Dec. 7 against the Boston Celtics, Jan. 3 against the Atlanta Hawks, Jan. 12 against the Philadelphia 76ers, Feb. 5 against the Chicago Bulls, Feb. 25 against the San Antonio Spurs, Mar. 27 against the New Orleans Pelicans and Apr. 9 against the Miami Heat.