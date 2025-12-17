Raptors could be aggressive at trade deadline again

The Toronto Raptors are a team to watch as the trade deadline approaches in the coming weeks.

The Raptors are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, so that could make them a buyer in the trade deadline. ESPN insider Bobby Marks thinks the Raptors have the pieces in place to be one of the more intriguing teams in the trade season.

"Has a solid start to the season accelerated the roster retool? After missing three straight playoffs, Toronto is competing for home court in the first round," Marks wrote.

"The Raptors have the right mix of sizable contracts, first-round picks (they can trade up to four) and players on controllable rookie deals to be aggressive at the deadline. The Raptors are also $772,000 above the luxury tax and will look to shed salary to get under."

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead reacts after scoring against the Miami Heat. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Raptors could be team to watch at trade deadline

The Raptors made a bold move at the trade deadline a year ago, acquiring Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and a future first-round pick. In the short sample size, the deal has paid off for the Raptors as Ingram has become one of their best scorers next to Scottie Barnes.

The Ingram trade shows that the Raptors are a new team and are still trying to figure out how to play with one another. Making another big move would disrupt the feng shui of the roster, which may not be conducive to long-term success.

That being said, the Raptors have the pieces in place to make a big move if they wanted to. However, it may be in their best interest to either make a minor move or no move at all, just to see how this team performs in a playoff series.

It will take a lot for the Raptors to go from where they are to a Finals contender at the snap of a finger. One trade is not going to win them a championship this year. Kawhi Leonard is not walking through that door.

This doesn't mean the Raptors shouldn't be aggressive, but they should temper their expectations, and that should be reflected in the trades that they will make before Feb. 5.

The Raptors return to the court tomorrow to take on the Milwaukee Bucks. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside the Fiserv Forum. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

