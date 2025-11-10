Lenny Wilkens' legacy includes run as Raptors head coach
The Toronto Raptors and the rest of the NBA are mourning the loss of Hall of Fame coach Lenny Wilkens, who died over the weekend at the age of 88.
Wilkens was a nine-time All-Star as a player and is considered as one of the top 10 coaches in league history, which included a stint with the Raptors from 2000-03. NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement after news of his passing broke.
“Lenny Wilkens represented the very best of the NBA – as a Hall of Fame player, Hall of Fame coach, and one of the game’s most respected ambassadors. So much so that, four years ago, Lenny received the unique distinction of being named one of the league’s 75 greatest players and 15 greatest coaches of all time," the statement read.
“But even more impressive than Lenny’s basketball accomplishments, which included two Olympic gold medals and an NBA championship, was his commitment to service – especially in his beloved community of Seattle where a statue stands in his honor. He influenced the lives of countless young people as well as generations of players and coaches who considered Lenny not only a great teammate or coach but also an extraordinary mentor who led with integrity and true class.
“I send my heartfelt condolences to Lenny’s wife, Marilyn; their children, Leesha, Randy and Jamee; and all those throughout the NBA community who were fortunate to be touched by Lenny’s leadership and generosity.”
Wilkens led Raptors to first playoff series victory
Wilkens signed a four-year, $20 million contract to coach the Raptors in 2000 after Vince Carter's rookie year. He had just come off of a seven-year run with the Atlanta Hawks and was hoping to duplicate his success with the Raptors.
Luckily for Wilkens, he inherited a team on the rise that was ready to take the next step. The Raptors were able to beat the New York Knicks in five games, including Game 5 on the road in Madison Square Garden, to clinch the first playoff series victory in franchise history.
In the second round, the Raptors gave Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers a run for their money, losing to them in seven games.
In the 2001-02 season, Wilkens helped the Raptors return to the playoffs, but they lost in five games to the Detroit Pistons.
In 2002-03, the Raptors only won 24 games, which led to Wilkens' departure. However, his impact on the franchise is considered to be a positive one and his legacy wouldn't be the same without his Raptors run.