Nikola Vucevic Traded to Celtics; Will Raptors Respond?

The Toronto Raptors are feeling a bit of a seismic shift in the Eastern Conference after the Boston Celtics acquired former All-Star center Nikola Vucevic in a trade with the Chicago Bulls.

In the deal, the Bulls are acquiring point guard Anfernee Simons in exchange for Vucevic. The teams are also swapping second-round picks. The Raptors are in need of a center, and while Vucevic was not on the radar for the team, it definitely affects how their future plans will transpire.

The Celtics and Raptors could be playoff opponents, and if Toronto didn't need a center before, it definitely needs one now.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura defends against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Raptors Need For Centre Intensifies After Nikola Vucevic Trade

The Raptors have been linked to several centres around the league, including Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis. That could give them the post presence the Raptors need in order to compete with other contenders in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors have been chugging along throughout the season without a true centre since Jakob Poeltl went down with an injury. The Raptors are hopeful he can be nursed to good health, but with no timetable for his return, the team needs to pivot to try and find someone else that can take his spot in the starting lineup.

Before this trade, the Raptors may have been able to get away with a small deal for someone like Goga Bitadze of the Orlando Magic or Day'Ron Sharpe of the Brooklyn Nets. While trades for either of those players could still happen, the Raptors may want to shoot a little higher for someone with more talent.

Sabonis fits the bill for the Raptors and he would solve a lot of issues the team has in the post. He gives the Raptors a chance to compete against other bigs. While the price is hefty for a player like Sabonis, the Raptors may not have no choice but to go out and acquire him.

The Raptors find themselves with a chance to compete in the East this season and they shouldn't let that go to waste. They are the No. 4 seed in the conference, which is exactly where the Indiana Pacers were a year ago when they were one win away from winning it all.

The Raptors have to find a way to maximize the championship window beginning to open, which means they have to match the energy of their rivals at the trade deadline.

