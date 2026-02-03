Why Jaren Jackson Jr. Blockbuster Trade Benefits Raptors

The Toronto Raptors and the rest of the NBA are very surprised after the Memphis Grizzlies traded Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz.

The eight-player deal sent Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Jazz along with John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks. While the Raptors are in the Eastern Conference, this move could have ripple effects on the entire league, and it could work out in Toronto's favour as it tries to pursue Sacramento Kings centre Domantas Sabonis.

"All of a sudden, the Grizzlies have emerged as a potential suitor for Raptors center Jakob Poeltl as Toronto continues to pursue Kings star Domanats Sabonis, league sources told ClutchPoints. Memphis just created a TPE from this Jackson trade they can use for Poeltl," NBA insider Brett Siegel tweeted.

Raptors, Grizzlies Could Become Trade Partners

The Raptors have been linked to Sabonis and trade rumors over the past couple of weeks, but a trade involving the All-Star center would have been difficult without moving Poeltl and his large contract. The Grizzlies have been looking at acquiring picks, and they can do that if they were to take on Poeltl's contract.

The Raptors would have to give up more than just Purtle in order to get this deal done. The Kings have been interested in Raptors forward RJ Barrett because there is a connection between him and general manager Scott Perry who helped draft the Ontario native with the number three overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

There are still a lot of parameters that need to be worked out, but this trade certainly helps get the ball rolling on a potential deal. The Raptors and Grizzlies have found themselves in trade deadline deals before for a centre, so there's a chance history could repeat itself here if Toronto is actively pursuing Sabonis and needing to move off of Poeltl's very large contract.

The trade deadline is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. ET, but in the meantime, the Raptors are returning to the court tomorrow against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

