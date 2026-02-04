The Trade That Could Push Raptors Over the Top

The Toronto Raptors are in need of making a splash at the trade deadline after the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics improved their rosters with trades of their own.

The Cavaliers acquired James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers, while the Celtics nabbed Nikola Vujovic from the Chicago Bulls. The Raptors are in need of improving their 3-point shooting and post presence, which can all happen in one big blockbuster trade involving the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies. Here's a look at what the trade framework would look like.

Why Raptors Make The Trade

The Raptors need help at the center and shooting guard positions. They can kill two birds with one stone by making this deal. Domantas Sabonis is an incredible rebounding big man and is arguably one of the best players in the league that the team is currently connected to in trade rumors.

Malik Monk has been in and out of the lineup for the Kings and his trade rumors have also been flying. The Raptors are one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league, but adding Monk would give the team an opportunity to change that.

The Raptors would need to fill some of their open roster spots after this trade after giving out six players and taking in two, but the team could convert the two-way deals for Alijah Martin and A.J. Lawson while also signing another big man on the open market.

The Raptors would also be expected to give multiple first-round picks to the Kings. The Grizzlies should also receive some draft capital for their participation in this move.

Why Kings Make The Trade

The Kings need to rebuild and moving on from Sabonis and Monk should be part of their strategy. Getting Barrett in the building will give the team a scoring option that they don't currently have on the wing, while Caldwell-Pope and Dick are two strong shooting guards that could start or come off the bench.

The main reason for this deal for the Kings would be to acquire draft picks and get ready for a rebuild that could last a few years.

Why Grizzlies Make The Trade

The Grizzlies made their intentions clear at the trade deadline after sending Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz in an eight-player deal. This move would give them the ability to bring in a player in Poeltl that could be their starting centre next season, and they take on some ancillary rental pieces in Agbaji and Battle.

Temple would get bought out by the Grizzlies, but Memphis would get additional draft capital in order to make this move, so it helps them as they begin their rebuild.