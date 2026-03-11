Why Raptors All-Star Brandon Ingram is Struggling

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram hasn't been able to live up to his All-Star status in the past couple of games.

Since scoring 31 points against the New York Knicks on Mar. 3, Ingram has been held under 14 points in each of his last three games, including a nine-point showing in the team's latest loss against the Houston Rockets.

Ingram's teammate Scottie Barnes isn't worried about this mini slump Ingram has found himself in and believes teams are defending him a little different during the past few games.

"Trying to give him some good looks, trying to get him open on screens. Just try to find ways to be able to get the initial guy guarding him off of him and get him free, and then be able to create some spacing where he's able to go downhill and attack," Barnes said.

"I think he's doing a great job of going downhill and teams are trying to make him play me because they just send the house. He gets a post up there's a double on them. Find the right spacing where we're able to get layups out of it or create something out of it. Well I think he's still doing a great job of going down the hill getting kicking it out to the open man, probably corner, probably wing. They're trying to attack his spin or his post spins, they're just sending the house on him."

Brandon Ingram Due For Bounce Back

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

This isn't the time for the Raptors to push the panic button on Ingram as he's allowed to have a few off games. Ingram has also dealt with some small injuries and illnesses that may be contributing to this low in his game.

It could also just be the fact that the last three teams have defended him very well, forcing the Raptors to look at other offensive options. RJ Barrett has picked up the slack, scoring 20+ points in each of his last five games, including 25+ in the last 3 where Ingram has struggled.

However, the Raptors are at their best when Barrett, Ingram, and Barnes are all playing at their peak. It's the only way the Raptors will have a chance at making some noise in the postseason, so they need to find a way to bring the best out of all three of them.

