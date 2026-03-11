All Raptors

RJ Barrett Scores 25, But Raptors Fall vs. Rockets

The Toronto Raptors couldn't grab the win against the Houston Rockets.
Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson defends.
Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson defends. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Toronto Raptors are coming up short against the Houston Rockets by a score of 113-99 inside the Toyota Center.

While the Raptors were neck and neck with the Rockets in the first quarter, Houston pulled away in the second and held the lead for the remainder of the game.

Raptors Can't Get Win vs. Rockets

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. defends
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. defends. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

RJ Barrett was the Raptors' leading scorer with 25 points, while Kevin Durant was the game's leading scorer with 29.

The Raptors will now head to the Big Easy to take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Tip-off is scheduled for tomorrow at 8 PM ET inside the Smoothie King Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

