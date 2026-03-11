RJ Barrett Scores 25, But Raptors Fall vs. Rockets
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors are coming up short against the Houston Rockets by a score of 113-99 inside the Toyota Center.
While the Raptors were neck and neck with the Rockets in the first quarter, Houston pulled away in the second and held the lead for the remainder of the game.
Raptors Can't Get Win vs. Rockets
RJ Barrett was the Raptors' leading scorer with 25 points, while Kevin Durant was the game's leading scorer with 29.
The Raptors will now head to the Big Easy to take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Tip-off is scheduled for tomorrow at 8 PM ET inside the Smoothie King Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.
Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Toronto Raptors On SI. He has been with the website since October 2025. He has appeared on the "Basketball North" podcast and TSN 1050 talking about the Raptors. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener