Raptors' RJ Barrett Achieves Milestone in Win vs. Mavericks

The Toronto Raptors are fresh off of a 122-92 victory against the Dallas Mavericks in which RJ Barrett had one of his best performances of the season.

Barrett scored a season-high 31 points on 13 of 19 shooting from the floor in the 30-point win. In the game, Barrett also hit a career milestone, scoring the 8,000th point of his career in the second quarter.

“I think we know what he’s capable of, we’ve seen it the last two-and-a-half years,” Scottie Barnes said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

“He’s able to score the ball and help us out in that area and in different ways. Once he gets his stuff going, he’s pretty hard to guard, especially going downhill (to the rim), for himself and kicking the ball out.”

Barrett Scores Big in Raptors Win

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett dribbles the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic joined Barnes in giving his flowers to Barrett, who was a big part of the team's victory over the Mavs.

“Definitely, his offence is helping the team,” Rajakovic said via Grange.

“But to be honest with you, what he's doing really well lately is he's playing really good defence. And that's always the thing that then starts with him and starts with us, and that he has to do a good job there. When he does that, I really believe that when he plays with a lot of attention and effort on the defensive, I really think that helps his offence as well.”

The Raptors need Barrett to be strong on both ends of the floor and he's recognized that his game has taken strides in all aspects.

“I've been getting better, trying to get my body back right, been able to move better and just try to be as consistent as I can,” Barrett said via Grange. “And (Rajakovic is) right, when I'm locked in, I'm playing defence, and I'm guarding and active, it just helps you get into the game.”

The Raptors hope Barrett can become that true third option next to Barnes and Brandon Ingram. It becomes extremely important when one or both of them aren't playing up to par, as was evidenced in the team's win against the Mavs when Barrett scored more points than Barnes and Ingram combined.

Barrett and the Raptors are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Houston Rockets. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside the Toyota Center.

