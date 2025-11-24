Raptors announce RJ Barrett's injury status for Cavaliers game

After starting the season 1-4, nobody would have expected the Toronto Raptors to be sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference just 12 games later. However, winning seven consecutive games and 11 of their last 12 has boosted the Raptors to 12-5, and they continue to be one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season.

Unfortunately for the Raptors, the odds will not be in their favor for their next huge test. The Raptors are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are in third place in the East, and they will have to do it without one of their most important players.

The Raptors have ruled out standout guard RJ Barrett with a right knee sprain against the Cavaliers.

Impact of RJ Barrett's absence

RJ Barrett has yet to miss a game for the Raptors this season, and it will be challenging for the team to replicate his impact. Through 17 games, Barrett has averaged 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while shooting a career-high 50.6 per cent from the field and 35.6 per cent from 3-point range.

The 25-year-old guard continues to improve his game, and while the presence of star forward Brandon Ingram will certainly help fill the void while Barrett is injured, he has been an ideal off-ball threat for the Raptors this season.

RJ Barrett leaves the game after landing awkwardly on a dunk. pic.twitter.com/kM9XYqaBPv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 24, 2025

Barrett's knee injury occurred during the third quarter of their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, as he exited the game and did not return, so it was expected for him to sit out the second night of their back-to-back.

With Barrett sidelined, the Raptors could turn to Gradey Dick or Ja'Kobe Walter, who are both coming off an impressive game in Toronto's win over the Nets. Of course, neither can exactly fill in for what Barrett brings to the Raptors, but Toronto has the weapons to still pick up a win over the Cavaliers.

The Raptors have already beaten the Cavaliers twice this season, with both wins coming on the road in Cleveland. While Barrett's absence will certainly hurt their chances of sweeping their season series, big games from Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes can still drag Toronto to a win, especially with this matchup being at home.

The Raptors and Cavaliers are set to face off at Scotiabank Arena with sole possession of second place in the East on the line.