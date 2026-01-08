Five numbers to know after Immanuel Quickley's buzzer beater in Raptors win

The Toronto Raptors are partying on the plane after a 97-96 victory on the road against the Charlotte Hornets inside the Spectrum Center.

Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley hit a game-winning three-pointer as the buzzer sounded to help Toronto escape with a win. Here's a look at five numbers to know from the box score.

5 - Raptors' turnovers

The Raptors did an excellent job at taking care of the basketball against the Hornets, committing just five turnovers throughout the game. In contrast, the Hornets coughed up the ball 18 times, which led to 22 points off turnovers. That is a huge stat in a one-point win.

7 - Raptors' 3-pointers

The Raptors struggled mightily from the three-point line, making just 7 of 34 attempts from downtown. However, the Raptors were able to make the last three-pointer when it mattered most as quickly hit his buzzer beater.

IMMANUEL QUICKLEY LADIES AND GENTLEMEN‼️🎯 pic.twitter.com/Od4TxWiK0j — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 8, 2026

11 - Brandon Ingram's minutes

Ingram played in just 11 minutes in the first half due to a right thumb sprain. He did not play in the second half, and the team certainly could have used him, but they were able to find a way to pull out a win in any way. He finished the game with six points and three blocks in the first half.

It remains to be seen if he will be available in the next game against the Boston Celtics.

15 - Collin Murray-Boyles' rebounds

Rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles continues to impress. He stepped up with Ingram on the sidelines and even though he only scored four points, he grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds.

The Raptors struggled on the boards getting out-rebounded 50-42 by the Hornets, but Murray-Boyles' ability to crash the glass with six offensive rebounds is a big part of why the Raptors were able to pull out a win.

28 - RJ Barrett's points

The leading scorer of the night was RJ Barrett who made 12 of his 25 shots from the field for 28 points. Six of those 13 misses came from beyond the three-point line, but he was able to connect on his two-pointers at a pretty high rate. He stepped up to the plate in Ingram's absence, and that's exactly why the Raptors are a better team when Barrett is on the floor.

If he continues to play at a high level like this, the Raptors could make a very serious run in the playoffs this spring.

