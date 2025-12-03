Raptors are about to prove whether they are a fluke or not

The Toronto Raptors have been one of the more pleasant surprises throughout the first quarter of the NBA season.

This time a year ago, the Raptors had just seven wins on their schedule. That number has doubled this season. That's part of the reason why CBS Sports writer Brad Botkin gave the Raptors an "A" in his quarter-season report card.

"Only one other team in the league can say it has at least three players averaging at least 19 PPG. A handful of other teams are decimal points away on the third guy, but the point remains that Toronto has a lot of places to go for buckets with Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes and R.J. Barrett," Botkin wrote.

"Immanuel Quickley is over 15 PPG, too. Also, the Raptors have been top 10 in both offense and defense for the bulk of the season, so this isn't a one-way thing. The Raptors run like crazy, leading the league in fast-break points per game, but when they do get into the half-court they are also No. 5 there in points per play, per Cleaning the Glass, so they've been more than fine going against set defenses."

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram looks to drive past New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Raptors acing the grade so far this season

Things have gone very well for the Raptors so far, and there's reason to believe that it can continue. They have one of the best offences in the league and a defence that is hovering just above league average.

While they have been fortunate with injuries and one of the lighter schedules in the league, they have played well given the circumstances. In order for that to continue, the Raptors have to find ways to stay healthy and together with their chemistry.

Considering the fact that the team has not undergone too many changes when it comes to the roster, the Raptors have benefited from that in the early part of the season. There's a chance that other teams could catch up now that they have played more games together, but the Raptors' success appears sustainable.

All they need to do is continue executing their game plan.

The Raptors return to the court tomorrow when they take on LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.