Five Numbers to Know After Raptors Win vs. Wizards

The Toronto Raptors are heading home happy after beating the Washington Wizards by a score of 134-125.

The Raptors may have struggled out of the gate, but they found a way to get back on top and get the offence back on track. Here's a look at five numbers that stood out from the box score in the win over the Wizards.

10 - Raptors' turnovers

The Raptors did a good job keeping good care of the basketball by only surrendering the ball 10 times to the Wizards. Nobody had more than two individual turnovers in the game, and that was a big reason behind the team pulling out the win over the Wizards.

11 - Immanuel Quickley's assists

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie defends. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley did a solid job in distributing basketball. His 27 points and 11 assists were good enough for a double-double, and he really stepped up as Scotty Barnes is still not 100 per cent from his thigh bruise he suffered earlier in the week. Having him step up to the plate will be imperative in this final month or so of the regular season leading up to the playoffs.

60 - Raptors' shooting percentage

The Raptors made 51 of 85 shots from the field, good enough for 60 per cent shooting. It's really hard to lose games when you shoot that well from the field. The Raptors shouldn't expect to have this kind of shooting performance every night, but getting wins when they do is important for a team looking to keep pace in a challenging Eastern Conference standings.

100 - Jakob Poeltl's shooting percentage

Out of everyone, no one was more efficient from the field than starting centre Jakob Poeltl, who made all seven of his shots from the field for 18 points. He was also a plus 18 in the plus/minus category, which led the team.

108 - Raptors' starters points

Poeltl's 18, Quickley's 27, along with 21 from RJ Barrett, 24 from Brandon Ingram, and 18 from Scottie Barnes, gave the Raptors starters 108 points on the evening. That was very clearly what pushed the team over the Wizards, and it is nice to see that this preferred quintet is getting some positive minutes together after a slew of injuries over the course of the season.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.