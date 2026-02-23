Raptors Free Agency Woes Will Lead to Future Problems

The Toronto Raptors are gearing up for the playoffs this season, and they have a lot of their core settled in for the future.

Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett all have long-term contracts and are set to stick with the Raptors for the next several years. This means the team is running out of wiggle room to operate with if they need to make upgrades.

"One problem they'll encounter as they pursue it is all of the bad contracts they've signed. The Raptors gave Immanuel Quickley $175 million when he had 65 career starts under his belt. They immediately signed Brandon Ingram to a $120 million deal when there was seemingly a minimal market for his services and very little cap space available in the upcoming summer of free agency," CBS Sports contributor Sam Quinn wrote.

"Could they not have waited it out, negotiated a bit harder and gotten some concession? Speaking of waiting... what on Earth compelled them to extend a 30-year-old Jakob Poeltl when he still had two years remaining on a contract that was already too expensive? Remember, the Raptors gave up what became a No. 8 pick to get him."

Raptors Have Little Flexibility in Free Agency

Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster looks on as his players warm up. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Raptors are about to find out exactly how far they can go with this current roster in this year's playoffs. Perhaps another year of growth could lead to some in-house improvement, but if the team is not in the Eastern Conference Finals at best by next season, there will be reason for upgrades that they simply cannot afford.

The Raptors believe this core that they have can win a championship, and until that's proven otherwise, they have a good shot. They play well on both ends of the floor and have a lot of experience to go around. Their biggest Achilles' heel will be their health, which has plagued each core player in the past.

The Raptors better hope this core can get them far, because if they cannot, they won't have much of an opportunity to pivot without completely breaking the team up.

The Raptors are back in action when they take on the defending champion, Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip off for the game is scheduled for tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.