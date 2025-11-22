Raptors are becoming one of NBA's best teams, but is it sustainable?

The Toronto Raptors are off to a great start in the first month of the season because all of their players are clicking.

The starters are building chemistry with one another, but that isn't the only reason why the Raptors are one of the NBA's best teams so far this season. The Raptors bench is making an impact and the league is beginning to take notice.

"Between moving on from longtime lead executive Masai Ujiri, this being coach Darko Rajakovic's third season, the Brandon Ingram trade and extension in February and new ownership taking over next year, the belief around the league entering this season was that the Raptors needed to make progress. Early on, Toronto has delivered -- in large part by having a mostly full healthy rotation of players for Rajakovic," ESPN insider Tim Bontemps wrote.

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson rebounds the ball over Toronto Raptors centre Sandro Mamukelashvili. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Depth pushing Raptors forward

The Raptors are off to a good start with a rotation that goes 10 deep on an average night. Part of the reason for that is their good luck with injuries so far this season.

"The team's top four players -- Ingram, Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett -- have played in all 15 games, and their other 10 players have missed only a handful of games combined. In a league where there's been an epidemic of injuries early, just starting with the same group daily is enough to give teams a leg up. The 10-5 Raptors have taken full advantage of it, moving up to second in the muddled East," Bontemps wrote.

The Raptors are fortunate and they are going to need this luck to ride throughout the season, but the early returns have been promising. It would be a lot more concerning if the Raptors were not taking advantage of the light schedule and the small injury trouble.

It's unlikely that this will last over the course of the brutal 82-game schedule. However, the Raptors are thriving with their depth, which is leading to a stronger chance of lasting success if and when injuries pop up later on in the season.

The Raptors are getting ready for their next matchup against the Atlantic Division rival Brooklyn Nets, whom they beat earlier this season at the Barclays Center. The rematch is scheduled for tomorrow night at 6 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.