10 bold Raptors predictions for new year
The Toronto Raptors are going into the new year with a lot of momentum from the last couple of months of 2025.
With the hope rising within the organization, the team should be in for an interesting 2026. Here's a look at ten bold predictions for what could happen with the Raptors this year.
Ochai Agbaji gets traded
This won't be a busy trade deadline for the Raptors, but Ochai Agbaji will be the main player traded by the team. The Raptors can save some money by dealing him before he becomes a free agent this summer, so the team should make a move.
Collin Murray-Boyles makes Rising Stars game
Collin Murray-Boyles, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has been solid for the Raptors so far this season. He is averaging 6.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game so far in his rookie year.
Collin Murray-Boyles has been in and out of the lineup with injuries to start the year, but he has done enough to warrant consideration for the Rising Stars game in Los Angeles next month.
Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes both make All-Star team
Murray-Boyles won't be the only Raptors player headlining at All-Star weekend. Ingram is among the top 12 in voting for the Eastern Conference, while Barnes has been on a historic tear in the last couple of games for the Raptors.
Based on how many injuries pop up, there's a chance that both Ingram and Barnes could represent the Raptors at All-Star Weekend.
Raptors get top-six playoff spot
The Raptors are currently number four in the East, and while that should be their goal for the playoffs, they will only end up in the top six. A potential first-round series against the Orlando Magic could be in the cards, but that might not be the best matchup for the team.
The Boston Celtics also could be a potential matchup for the Raptors, which also would not bode well for Toronto.
Raptors lose in first round of playoffs
Ultimately, the Raptors will learn a lot from their first playoff run together, but they won't be able to advance out of the first round.
Darko Rajakovic earns Coach of the Year votes
Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic deserves some credit for getting the team to the playoffs. So he should be in the running for the league's Coach of the Year award.
Rajakovic will be in competition with coaches like Mitch Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs and J.B. Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons. It won't be easy to win, but he will be one of the finalists.
Raptors take centre with 2026 first-round pick
The Raptors may end up trading their first-round pick in the draft this year, but if they keep it, look for them to take a big man to add depth behind Jakob Poeltl.
Raptors re-sign Sandro Mamukelashvili
Mamukelashvili is on a one-year contract, but there's a good chance the Raptors bring him back if he continues to play like he has over the first 35 games of the season.
Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game so far this season, both of which are career highs.
RJ Barrett stays with Raptors beyond offseason
While Mississauga, Ont. native RJ Barrett is in trade rumors, there's a good chance he is still with the team at the beginning of next season. Barrett's presence on the court has resulted in wins for the Raptors, so they would be silly to move on from him without getting something legitimate in return.
Raptors will be top-three team in East by Dec. 2026
The Raptors will continue to grow as a team throughout the next 12 months, and that should result in them being even better in the 2026-27 campaign. This time next year, the Raptors will be one of the three best teams in the Eastern Conference.
