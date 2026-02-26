Raptors Defence Earns Praise From NBA Champion

The Toronto Raptors are viewed as one of the top defensive teams in the league.

The team has been hovering around the top five or six teams in the league when it comes to defensive rating, along with the likes of the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, and defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder are the blueprint for a strong defense in the NBA, so it carries weight when Canadian forward and NBA champion Luguentz Dort praises Toronto's defense.

“We’ve been in a lot of those situations before, obviously we’re still without our main guys, but we know that we have to execute and find the best shot that we can get,” Dort said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

“Credit to the Raptors, they didn’t give up, but down the stretch we had to find the best shots, which we did. ... I mean [the Raptors] defend really well. The pressure and the way they turn us over was extremely tough, but obviously it’s hard to pressure for 48 minutes and we had to find a way to break that.”

Raptors Defence Gets Praise From Champ

OKC's Lu Dort celebrates after a basket against Utah | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Raptors have always prided themselves on being a defensive team, and this year they have been one of the best in the league in that department. Being a defensive team helps the Raptors in that they are in a lot more closely-contested games. Their competitive edge comes out a little more, making them a tough out for even the best teams in the league, like the Thunder.

A big reason why the Raptors were able to overcome a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter against the Thunder was due to their defense. The Raptors were able to sit down and guard without fouling, and it led to a nearly miraculous comeback against the defending champions.

While the Raptors fell short, they were able to put together a performance that could win on a night where the team made a couple more shots. A good defense can translate into a strong offense, and the Raptors need to lean more into that.

In the meantime, the Raptors are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Washington D.C. to face off against the Washington Wizards. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Capital One Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.