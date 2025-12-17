Raptors get James Harden in trade idea

The Toronto Raptors could be looking for ways to improve their team as the trade season has begun.

Another team that could be looking to get rid of players is the Los Angeles Clippers, who have been one of the bigger disappointments in the Western Conference. That's part of the reason why Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests a trade that would send former MVP James Harden to the Raptors for RJ Barrett, Ochai Agbaji, Jamal Shead, and a 2026 first-round pick.

"Admittedly, it's hard to say with any certainty that the Clippers would seriously explore this option if they could. They aren't sending any signs of an impending fire-sale, and maybe they haven't totally ditched the dream of constructing a competitor around Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac," Buckley wrote.

"All of that said, how much more evidence do they need that this approach isn't working? Their historically ancient roster has shown its age, and this purported contender has ranked among the season's least competitive clubs.

"Sooner than later, they need to shift their attention forward and focus on finding the roster-building assets they lack. A strong individual effort from Harden this season should make that possible. If the rising Raptors want a big lift on offense, there could be traction on these talks. All three incoming players and the pick could play a not insignificant part in the Clippers' future."

LA Clippers guard James Harden drives past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Could Raptors really trade for Harden?

Deals for Harden, especially in the middle of the season, will be very hard for the Clippers to find. Harden is a great player, averaging 26.6 points per game for the Clippers this season. It's his best scoring average since the 2019-20 campaign, his last full year with the Houston Rockets.

However, Harden is the hub of an offence, and rebuilding that in the middle of a season could be challenging, especially for a playoff contender. That's a big reason why the Raptors shouldn't look to trade for Harden, at least until the offseason.

On top of that, the compensation Buckley suggests for the trade is a bit worrisome. The Raptors shouldn't have issues parting ways with Barrett or Agbaji, but Shead is someone that the team should keep for as long as possible.

Shead continues to grow, and he may be the future point guard in Toronto moving forward. If the Clippers were willing to do the trade without Shead in the first-round pick and insert Immanuel Quickley instead, the Raptors should consider that deal a bit more.

However, the Raptors are still trying to figure out how to play with each other, and inserting Harden into the mix in the middle of a playoff run would not be the wisest move for Toronto.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories