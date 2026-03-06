Raptors Do Something They Haven't Done in 22 Years vs. Wolves

The Toronto Raptors are going back to the drawing board after their 115-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves inside the Target Center.

The loss was difficult for the Raptors, who continued their trend of falling to teams ahead of them in the standings. There were a number of reasons behind the loss that showed up in the box score. Here's a look at five that stood out the most.

9 - Raptors' 3-pointers

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Raptors made just nine 3-pointers throughout the game, four of which came from RJ Barrett. The Wolves had nine 3-pointers from Anthony Edwards and Dante DiVincenzo combined. The rest of the team managed to post four 3-pointers.

The Raptors have struggled from beyond the arc throughout the season, and it clearly showed against the Wolves, who are one of the more advanced teams in this metric.

13 - Timberwolves lead in third quarter

The Wolves outscored the Raptors 35-22 in the third quarter, which ultimately broke the game open for Minnesota. It was just a one-point game between the two teams at halftime, but the Wolves made the right adjustments at halftime to break away with the lead, which ultimately led to a win.

22 - Years since Timberwolves swept season series vs. Raptors

For the first time since the 2003-04 campaign, the Raptors were swept by the Wolves during this season. The Raptors still have the all-time lead, 39-21, but the Wolves have now won four of the last five meetings.

25 - RJ Barrett's points

The brightest spot from the Raptors was RJ Barrett, who scored 25 points on 9-14 shooting from the field. He was the most efficient shooter on the night, and he made four of his five attempts from downtown.

27 - Timberwolves outscoring Raptors with Brandon Ingram on the court

The player on the Raptors that struggled the most during the game was Brandon Ingram, who was questionable coming into the contest with a thumb sprain. Ingram managed to score just 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting, but the Raptors were a minus 27 when he was on the court.

His minutes broke the game open in Minnesota's favor, and that is very uncharacteristic of Ingram. The injury may have been part of the reason behind the struggles, but he will never use that as an excuse.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.