Raptors face several revenge games in January schedule
It's officially the new year, and the Toronto Raptors are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
The team currently sits in fourth place in the standings, which puts them in the running towards hosting a playoff series in the spring. However, there is still a long way to go before that begins, with a grueling January schedule. Here's a look at what the Raptors will be looking at in the month of January.
Jan. 3 vs. Atlanta Hawks
The Raptors begin the month continuing their homestand against Trae Young and the Hawks.
Jan. 5 vs. Atlanta Hawks
The Raptors and Hawks will get a chance to meet up for a second time in three nights as the homestand comes to a close.
Jan. 7 at Charlotte Hornets
The Raptors lost their last two meetings against the Hornets, so this is an opportunity to get some revenge in the Queen City.
Jan. 9 at Boston Celtics
The Raptors will face a tough matchup against the Celtics, a team that has had their number already this season.
Jan. 11 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
The Raptors face another divisional matchup against the 76ers, who will be looking to make a push in the standings.
Jan. 12 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
The Raptors and 76ers will play on a back-to-back against each other in Toronto.
Jan. 14 at Indiana Pacers
The Raptors will take a quick trip down to Indianapolis to face Pascal Siakam and the Pacers.
Jan. 16 vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Another old friend faces the Raptors as Kawhi Leonard makes his annual trip to Toronto.
Jan. 18 at Los Angeles Lakers
The Raptors begin a 5-game Western Conference road trip against Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and the Lakers. The Raptors lost to them on a buzzer beater when they were in town in December, so Toronto will be looking for a chance to get back.
Jan. 20 at Golden State Warriors
The Raptors beat the Warriors in a dramatic overtime game in Toronto, so the popcorn should be ready for the rematch in San Francisco.
Jan. 21 at Sacramento Kings
DeMar DeRozan and the Kings will give the Raptors their second game on a back-to-back at the Golden 1 Center.
Jan. 23 at Portland Trail Blazers
The Raptors will continue their West Coast tour against Deni Avdija and the Blazers.
Jan. 25 at Oklahoma City Thunder
The Raptors will face the defending champion Thunder, who are led by Canadian guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Jan. 28 vs. New York Knicks
This will be the first game for the Raptors against the Knicks since New York eliminated them in the NBA Cup quarterfinals in December.
Jan. 30 at Orlando Magic
There's another tough rematch for the Raptors when they visit the Magic at the end of the month.
