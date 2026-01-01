Raptors face several revenge games in January schedule

It's officially the new year, and the Toronto Raptors are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

The team currently sits in fourth place in the standings, which puts them in the running towards hosting a playoff series in the spring. However, there is still a long way to go before that begins, with a grueling January schedule. Here's a look at what the Raptors will be looking at in the month of January.

Jan. 3 vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Raptors begin the month continuing their homestand against Trae Young and the Hawks.

Jan. 5 vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Raptors and Hawks will get a chance to meet up for a second time in three nights as the homestand comes to a close.

Jan. 7 at Charlotte Hornets

The Raptors lost their last two meetings against the Hornets, so this is an opportunity to get some revenge in the Queen City.

Jan. 9 at Boston Celtics

The Raptors will face a tough matchup against the Celtics, a team that has had their number already this season.

Jan. 11 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Raptors face another divisional matchup against the 76ers, who will be looking to make a push in the standings.

Jan. 12 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Raptors and 76ers will play on a back-to-back against each other in Toronto.

Jan. 14 at Indiana Pacers

The Raptors will take a quick trip down to Indianapolis to face Pascal Siakam and the Pacers.

Jan. 16 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Another old friend faces the Raptors as Kawhi Leonard makes his annual trip to Toronto.

Jan. 18 at Los Angeles Lakers

The Raptors begin a 5-game Western Conference road trip against Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and the Lakers. The Raptors lost to them on a buzzer beater when they were in town in December, so Toronto will be looking for a chance to get back.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Jan. 20 at Golden State Warriors

The Raptors beat the Warriors in a dramatic overtime game in Toronto, so the popcorn should be ready for the rematch in San Francisco.

Jan. 21 at Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan and the Kings will give the Raptors their second game on a back-to-back at the Golden 1 Center.

Jan. 23 at Portland Trail Blazers

The Raptors will continue their West Coast tour against Deni Avdija and the Blazers.

Jan. 25 at Oklahoma City Thunder

The Raptors will face the defending champion Thunder, who are led by Canadian guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Jan. 28 vs. New York Knicks

This will be the first game for the Raptors against the Knicks since New York eliminated them in the NBA Cup quarterfinals in December.

Jan. 30 at Orlando Magic

There's another tough rematch for the Raptors when they visit the Magic at the end of the month.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories